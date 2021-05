Why does much of rural America still lack access to high-speed internet? The internet is not a luxury. Last year, a federal court defined it as a basic utility like running water or electricity, but in rural areas across America, high-speed internet often ends at the county line. Just three percent of people in urban areas lack access to broadband, but in rural areas, 35 percent of people have no access - about 22 million Americans. Tony Dokoupil reports.