Consumers trying to buy things before price hikes from tariffs, economists say

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has issued a stark warning on the far-reaching inflation impact of the Trump administration's economic policies. His comments come as new Commerce Department data shows that retail sales rose more than expected last month with some economists attributing that to people trying to get ahead of tariff-driven price increases. CBS News MoneyWatch correspondent Kelly O'Grady breaks it down.
