Watch CBS News

Why are cherry blossoms blooming earlier?

Washington, D.C.'s famous cherry blossoms peaked early for the sixth year in a row. Katharine Hayhoe, chief scientist of the Nature Conservancy, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss why this trend is happening, and how long they'll be in peak bloom.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.