Why Calvin Coolidge was known as "Silent Cal"

Calvin Coolidge was sworn in to his second term as the 30th president exactly 100 years ago. It turns out "Silent Cal" had a lot to say -- about the virtues of saying little. John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois explain.
