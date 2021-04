Who's cashing in on the "Pokemon Go" craze? Just over a week after its release, "Pokemon Go" has become one of the hottest mobile apps of all time. The video game sends players wandering around, trying to catch characters in real-life locations. The free app has surpassed Twitter in daily users, and people spend more time there than on Facebook. CBS News financial contributor Mellody Hobson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the business behind the app and potential security concerns.