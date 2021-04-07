Live

Who won the first GOP debate?

The top 10 GOP candidates faced off against each other on a stage in Cleveland, Ohio, in the first presidential debate of the primary season. Republican strategist Charlie Black joins CBSN with who he thinks performed the best.
