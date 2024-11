Who else will Trump pick for his Cabinet after Kristi Noem, Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz? President-elect Donald Trump's team is taking shape with Sen. Marco Rubio expected to be tapped as Secretary of State and and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Trump also announced he will pick Florida Rep. Michael Waltz as his national security adviser. CBS News' Weijia Jiang has the latest on Trump's transition into his second term.