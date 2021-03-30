Live

Who will be the big winners at the Grammys?

With the 57th Grammy Awards coming up, everyone is eager to find out who will be taking home the major awards. CBSN's Vinita Nair and Elaine Quijano preview the Grammys with Sirius XM's Entertainment Weekly radio host Julia Cunningham.
