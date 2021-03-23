Live

Who were the passengers aboard flight MH17?

Most of the passengers aboard Malaysian Airlines flight MH-17 were European, including 154 from the Netherlands. But there were also Australians, Malaysians, Indonesians and Filipinos. Don Dahler reports on what we know about the victims.
