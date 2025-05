Who is Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV? Catholics across the U.S. are celebrating the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first-ever American-born pope. The 69-year-old was born in Chicago and spent a large portion of his life in Peru. CBS News' Bradley Blackburn and Lana Zak have more and Joe Ferullo, CEO and publisher of the National Catholic Reporter, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss the pope's background.