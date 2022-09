Who is Giorgia Meloni, the woman expected to become Italy's new right-wing prime minister? Italy has elected its most right-wing government since World War II. The Brothers of Italy party is expected to install Giorgia Meloni, its leader, as the first female prime minister of Italy. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay has a look at who Meloni is and how her party made it from the fringes to gaining control of the country's government.