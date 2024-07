Who could Harris consider for 2024 campaign VP pick? Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly are among the names being floated as potential running mate picks for Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 campaign. Chuck Rocha, a Democratic party strategist, and Kevin Sheridan, a Republican party strategist, join CBS News with a look at Harris' potential VP considerations.