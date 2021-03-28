Live

Watch CBSN Live

Who are our 21st Century civil rights leaders?

CBS News correspondent Elaine Quijano sits down with a group of millennials to discuss race relations in America. Most of these young people say they have joined protests in the past few weeks because they say it gives them a voice.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.