White woman found guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting of her Black neighbor A Florida jury returned a guilty verdict Friday in the trial of a White woman who fatally shot her Black neighbor last year. Prosecutors said the defendant, Susan Lorincz, had yelled at the victim's children while they were playing outside. When Ajike "A.J." Owens went over to confront Lorincz, she was killed. Mark Strassmann has details on the verdict.