White House tries to unify Democrats amid looming threat of government shutdown, debt ceiling cliff President Biden is holding meetings with moderate and progressive Democrats to try to reach an agreement on his massive social spending proposals. CBS News Radio White House correspondent Steven Portnoy, The Washington Post's congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor, and Politico politics reporter Marianne LeVine join "Red and Blue" host Tanya Rivero with the details, and the latest on the resignation of the U.S. envoy to Haiti.