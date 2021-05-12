White House response to gun control, North Korea and the Pa. special election The House Intelligence Committee announced an end to their investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. Before that, the White House announced a gun control plan which would arm teachers, but not increase the age to buy certain firearms. The Trump administration also announced the conditions North Korea would have to satisfy before talks. Niall Stanage, White House columnist for The Hill, joins CBSN with all of Monday's headlines.