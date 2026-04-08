White House rejects Iran state media report that Strait of Hormuz traffic is "suspended" An Iranian news agency linked to the country's military reported on Wednesday that traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was suspended, which would violate the ceasefire agreement reached with the U.S. on Tuesday. According to the Iranian news organization, the suspension of traffic is over Israel's continued attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon. The White House says the reports that the Strait is closed are false. CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab and Ed O'Keefe report, and Will Todman, a senior fellow in the Middle East program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, has more.