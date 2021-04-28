Live

White House cracking down on West Wing leaks

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is reportedly trying to snuff out any leaks coming from his team by searching his staffers' phones. Politico White House reporter Annie Karni joined CBSN to discuss what's going on in the West Wing.
