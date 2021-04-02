Live

Watch CBSN Live

White House boosts fence security after breaches

After a series of intrusions, the Secret Service decided the best defense is a spiked fence around the White House. The steel spikes will be positioned on the White House perimeter fence. Jeff Pegues reports.
