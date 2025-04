White House says Amazon's plan to display tariff costs is "hostile and political act" White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt lashed out at Amazon for its reported plan to display the price of President Trump's tariffs on products. "This is a hostile and political act by Amazon," Leavitt said during her briefing on Tuesday, which marked Mr. Trump's first 100 days of his second term. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant was also at the briefing.