Where health care legislation stands as ACA tax credits are set to expire for millions House Republicans on Wednesday passed their own health care proposal as premiums are set to rise for millions of Americans in just two weeks. The legislation would expand small business access to health plans and help lower drug costs, but it does not extend ACA subsidies. Meanwhile, four House Republicans joined a Democratic-led effort that would force a vote on a proposal continuing Obamacare tax credits for another three years.