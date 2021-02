When NYC diner owner dies from COVID-19, his son gets inspiration to keep business open Family-run Gee Whiz Diner is a Tribeca institution that nearly shut its doors after pandemic-related financial struggles and the death of owner and patriarch Peter Panayiotou. CBS News speaks with Peter's son Chris about his family's resilience and how the community, and a simple sign, helped them keep their American dream alive. Nikki Battiste reports.