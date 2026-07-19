What's the matter with Congress? Congress was granted many powers under Article I of the Constitution. Nonetheless, in recent decades, lawmakers – including under current GOP majorities – have ceded much of their authority to the president, while Washington has been plagued by gridlock, and a sense that Congress has been marginalized. As both parties point fingers, "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa talks with Capitol Hill observers who discuss why the House and Senate are for the most part failing to address many problems facing Americans, and whether they are optimistic that Congress – beset by partisanship, gerrymandering, and the president's pressures to do his bidding – could one day find its way again.