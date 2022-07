What's next for Sri Lanka after embattled president resigns A Sri Lankan parliament speaker says lawmakers will officially announce Friday that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has emailed his resignation. This comes after the embattled president fled to Singapore and named Sri Lanka's prime minister the acting president. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano spoke with BBC reporter Ranga Sirilal about what's next for the South Asian nation.