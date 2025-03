What's next after Ukraine agrees to U.S. proposal for ceasefire with Russia The pressure to end Russia's war on Ukraine now shifts to Moscow, after the U.S. and a Ukrainian delegation agreed to a proposed ceasefire deal. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the framework of the 30-day pause after a more than 8-hour meeting in Saudi Arabia. Charles Kupchan, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, joins to discuss.