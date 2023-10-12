Live: Israel At War
Gaza Devastation
Social Security COLA
"Narco Sub" Seized
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
U.S. arranging flights to get Americans out of Israel as war escalates
Civilian in Gaza says Israel is "wiping us out" over Hamas' terror
Russian journalist who protested war on TV possibly poisoned in France
Sen. Bob Menendez hit with new charges of conspiring to act as foreign agent
Rep. Lawler won't support Scalise, thinks McCarthy may yet return as candidate
U.S., Qatar reach understanding on $6 billion in Iranian funds
5 officers shot in east central Minnesota, suspect taken into custody
Brink's truck driver shot in head outside Philadelphia bank
Social Security's cost of living adjustment set at 3.2%
Shows
CBS Mornings
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS Saturday Morning
Face the Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBS Reports
CBS News Mornings
America Decides
Prime Time with John Dickerson
CBS News Weekender
The Takeout
The Uplift
Eye On America
The Dish
Here Comes the Sun
Person To Person
Live
CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore
CBS News Bay Area
CBS News Boston
CBS News Chicago
CBS News Colorado
CBS News Detroit
CBS News Los Angeles
CBS News Miami
CBS News Minnesota
CBS News New York
CBS News Philadelphia
CBS News Pittsburgh
CBS News Sacramento
CBS News Texas
CBS Sports HQ
Mixible
Local
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
What's happening at the Israel-Gaza border?
The Israeli military says the nation has mobilized 35 battalions along Gaza's border. It is expected to launch a ground offensive. Lyse Doucet, chief international correspondent for the BBC, joined CBS News to describe the scene along the border.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On