Watch CBS News

What's happening at the Israel-Gaza border?

The Israeli military says the nation has mobilized 35 battalions along Gaza's border. It is expected to launch a ground offensive. Lyse Doucet, chief international correspondent for the BBC, joined CBS News to describe the scene along the border.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.