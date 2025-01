What's happening on the ground in California as crews battle fires in Los Angeles County Intense wildfires are devastating Los Angeles County, killing at least five people and destroying over 1,000 structures. CBS News' Kris Van Cleave reports. Then, Gregg Champion tells "The Daily Report" about miracles amid the fires, a Pasadena couple recounts losing their home and CBS News Sacramento meteorologist Ashley Nanfria has the latest wind predictions.