What's behind Trump's tense meeting with South Africa's president President Trump held a tense meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa at the White House Wednesday. Ramaphosa came to Washington hoping for a reset in the relationship with the U.S., but the meeting took a turn when Mr. Trump raised allegations that White farmers in South Africa were facing persecution and potential genocide. CBS News' Olivia Rinaldi, BBC News' Pumza Fihlani and New York Times' Lynsey Chutel have the details.