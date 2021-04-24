What's behind the post-election surge in financial markets? The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 218 points Thursday, about 36 hours after there was initial turmoil on election night. The Wall Street Journal says the jump in the markets reflects a bet on President-elect Donald Trump's plan to stimulate the economy, cut taxes and limit financial regulations. CBS News financial contributor Mellody Hobson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss Trump's economic plan and how corporate America is digesting the news of his victory.