Watch CBS News

What's behind the declining economic numbers?

The U.S. economy shrank during the first three months of 2025. The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that U.S. gross domestic product declined at an annual rate of 0.3% from January to March. CBS News' Kelly O'Grady and Ed O'Keefe have more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.