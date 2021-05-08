Live

What's at stake in "net neutrality" vote

There's a big vote this week in the fight for the open internet. Five FCC commissioners -- three Republicans and two Democrats -- are scheduled to vote on a plan to dismantle so-called "net neutrality" protections. Roxana Saberi report.
