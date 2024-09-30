Watch CBS News

What's at stake for JD Vance, Tim Walz debate?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance will debate Tuesday as the presidential election looms weeks away. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe breaks down what's at stake for the Trump and Harris campaigns.
