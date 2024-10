What would Trump's mass deportations look like in practice? CBS News polling has shown immigration policy to be been one of the top issues for voters this election cycle. Former President Donald Trump says he plans to address it by conducting the largest mass deportation in U.S. history if reelected. CBS News immigration and politics reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez has more on what we know about Trump's mass deportation plans and how he intends to carry them out.