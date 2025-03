What we know about Ukraine willing to accept a 30-day ceasefire with Russia The U.S. held talks with Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia on potential next steps for an end to the war with Russia. Officials say Ukraine is willing to accept the terms of a temporary ceasefire deal. CBS News' Holly Williams has the latest, and Mark Cancian, a senior adviser with the defense and security department at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins CBS News with more.