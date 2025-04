What we know about Trump's tariff pause President Trump has announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for most U.S. trade partners while increasing tariffs on China to 125%. Stocks surged with the news. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe, Kelly O'Grady, Javier David, Aaron Navarro and Taurean Small report and Barron's markets reporter Jacob Sonenshine joins CBS News with analysis.