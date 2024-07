1 million without power as Beryl tracks through Texas Beryl has knocked out power for over 1 million customers after coming ashore in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane, according to tracking site PowerOutage.us, and the number is expected to rise. Storm surge is expected to be the greatest threat from the storm. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca has more on the situation in Texas and CBS News Philadelphia meteorologist Kate Bilo has a look at Beryl's forecast.