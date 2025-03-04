Watch CBS News

What we know about Egypt's Gaza proposal

Egypt is proposing a plan that would allow for Palestinians to stay in Gaza as it's rebuilt. This comes after President Trump touted a plan to remove millions from Gaza as the territory is revived. CBS News' Courtney Kealy reports.
