What Ukraine's path to NATO membership looks like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife appeared at the NATO summit Tuesday, attending a concert in the country's honor and the official summit dinner. Alliance leaders said "Ukraine's future is in NATO," but Zelenskyy spoke out against the vague conditions for membership. Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group, joins CBS News to discuss what Ukraine's future path to NATO membership could actually look like.