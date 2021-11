What to know about Twitter's new CEO following Jack Dorsey's exit Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced he is stepping down from the role. Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal, a close friend of Jack Dorsey, will replace him as CEO of the company. Wired editor at large Steven Levy joins CBSN's Bradley Blackburn to discuss the significance of Dorsey's exit and what to expect from Agrawal's leadership.