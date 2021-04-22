Live

Watch CBSN Live

What to expect at the vice presidential debate

CBS News political director and "Face the Nation" moderator John Dickerson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss Tuesday's vice presidential debate between Gov. Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Kaine. The debate will be moderated by CBSN anchor Elaine Quijano.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.