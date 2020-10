What the Texas State Fair looks like during the coronavirus pandemic Dating back to 1886, the Texas State Fair is one of the nation's largest, attracting millions of visitors each year. Generations have enjoyed a variety of treats under the watchful eye of a 52-foot tall cowboy statue known as "Big Tex." The pandemic has put a wrinkle in this year's plans, so Mireya Villarreal is taking a look at how Texans are still enjoying everything the fair has to offer while staying safe.