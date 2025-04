What to know about Trump's major "Liberation Day" tariff announcement After much anticipation and intrigue, President Trump has finally unveiled his plan for sweeping reciprocal tariffs. He announced that goods from every nation the U.S. trades with will be subject to import taxes. He and his supporters argue the move will help bring manufacturing back to the U.S. CBS News' Kelly O'Grady, Olivia Rinaldi, Caitlin Huey-Burns and Lana Zak break it all down.