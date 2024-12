What to know about the new deal to avoid a government shutdown and Trump's influence on it After a day of wrangling, Republican lawmakers say they have a deal to prevent the government from shutting down in just over 24 hours. Republican Rep. Stephanie Bice told reporters that President-elect Donald Trump will support the bill. CBS News' Nikole Killion and Caitlin Huey-Burns report on the deal and Trump's influence on it.