What the Justice Department could look like under Pam Bondi President-elect Donald Trump's second selection for attorney general, Pam Bondi, defended him during his first impeachment trial and has spent the last year running a Trump-aligned policy institute. Jasmine Wright, politics reporter for NOTUS, and Shelby Talcott, politics reporter for Semafor, join "America Decides" to discuss what a Bondi-led Justice Department could look like.