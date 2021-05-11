Live

Watch CBSN Live

What's in Senate's bipartisan gun bill?

The White House says President Trump is "supportive of efforts to improve the federal background check system," but what do those efforts look like? Politico congressional reporter Elana Schor joins CBSN for a closer look.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.