What happens after Congress passes $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package? President Biden is poised to achieve his first major legislative accomplishment, the passage of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package. House lawmakers are expected to give it the green light along party lines, just like in the Senate. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN to discuss what's expected to happen after Congress passes the bill.