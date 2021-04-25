Live

Watch CBSN Live

What ever happened to "Success Kid" of meme fame?

Remember the "Success Kid" meme? The British magazine New Statesman tracked him down years later in Jacksonville, Florida. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has the latest on "Success Kid's" life after stardom.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.