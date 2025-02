What does it mean for USAID now that Rubio is in charge? Over the weekend, Elon Musk threatened to eliminate the main U.S. agency handling foreign aid. On Monday, it was announced that USAID would merge with the State Department under Marco Rubio's leadership, although the move appears to require congressional approval. CBS News' Caitlin Huey-Burns, Jennifer Jacobs and Ed O'Keefe have the latest.