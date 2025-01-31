Watch CBS News

What do we know about the expected FBI purges?

Sources say that FBI agents who worked on the Jan. 6 investigations, President Trump's classified documents handling and his conduct after the 2020 election could be fired as soon as Friday. CBS News justice department reporter Jake Rosen has more.
