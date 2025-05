What did Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers ask Cassie Ventura? Warning: Some may find the details in this report disturbing. Sean "Diddy" Combs' attorneys cross-examined his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, on Day 4 of the hip-hop mogul's federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial. CBS News' Jericka Duncan reports and Christopher Melcher, a celebrity lawyer, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss.